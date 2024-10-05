Most talked about Pakistani drama hits 500M views on YouTube

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th October 2024 4:51 pm IST
Most talked about Pakistani drama hits 500M views on YouTube
Hania Aamir and Fahad Mustafa from Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum (Image Source: X)

Islamabad: The highly popular Pakistani drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum has officially crossed the massive milestone of 500 million views on YouTube, making it one of the most talked-about shows in recent times.

Starring Hania Aamir as Sharjeena and Fahad Mustafa as Mustafa, the show has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, intense performances, and the chemistry between lead actors.

25 episodes have been aired so far and fans are now eagerly waiting for the 26th episode, which promises even more surprises and drama. Viewers are already sitting on the edge of their seats, anticipating some game-changing moments in the upcoming episode.

The buzz surrounding the show only continues to grow, as each episode leaves fans more invested in the fate of their favorite characters.

As Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum climbs the viewership ladder, fans are now speculating whether the show will enter the exclusive 1 billion views club by the time the finale airs.

Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure – the show is nowhere near slowing down!

