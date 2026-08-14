Mouldy food, AC water dripping on cakes at Theobroma in Amberpet

Hyderabad: A food safety raid at popular bakery chain Theobroma’s Amberpet outlet on Friday, August 14, revealed multiple violations like spoiled food and unhygienic conditions.

Approximately 24 kg of potatoes and 60 kg of chocolate callets with spoilage/mould contamination were discarded, along with expired chicken wings. Expired cream and chocolate products were seized.

A food safety raid at popular bakery chain Theobroma's Amberpet outlet on Friday, August 14, revealed multiple violations like spoiled food and unhygienic conditions.



Approximately 24 kg of potatoes and 60 kg of chocolate callets with spoilage/mould contamination were discarded,… pic.twitter.com/tJubFQBrUL — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) August 14, 2026

Officials also found that frozen meat products were being stored at 6 degrees Celsius instead of minus 18 degrees Celsius and raw meat was being handled without gloves.

AC water dripping onto cakes

Cakes were stored without adequate spacing, and AC water was dripping onto them, officials said. They also flagged dirty baking trays, wet/unclean floors, food spillage and uncovered dustbins.

Eggs contaminated with faecal matter were found in storage, and food articles were stored directly on floors with inadequate rack-wall spacing.

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Inadequate cleaning and pest infestation

Pest infestation and inadequate cleaning were observed in the premises, and prepared dough and other products had unsubstantiated shelf-life claims, officials said.

Food handlers had only undergone basic Food Safety Training and Certification (FoSTaC) training instead of the required specialised/ advanced training for manufacturing activities.

The establishment was found operating without a valid Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence between April 20 and May 28 and licence categories/jurisdiction were found non-compliant, officials said.

The transport agency was also found operating under an incorrect FSSAI category. A notice has been issued and further action will be taken according to the FSSAI Act.