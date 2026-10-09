MP: Students going to Delhi CJP protest forced to get off train

Nearly 15 students were reportedly travelling from Pune to Delhi on the Goa Express to join the CJP protest.

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Students asked to get down from trains
Students asked to get down from trains while on their to CJP protest

Narmadapuram: Nearly 15 students travelling to New Delhi to participate in the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) agitation on October 10 were allegedly forced to alight from a train at Itarsi junction in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district.

A purported video of cops forcing the students to leave the train has gone viral on social media.

The CJP has announced a protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital on October 10 (Saturday), demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

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According to reports, nearly 15 students were travelling from Pune to Delhi on the Goa Express to join the CJP protest.

However, when the train was at Itarsi Junction, they were allegedly made to vacate the train on Thursday night, October 8.

Government Railway Police Inspector Sanjay Choukse from Itarsi on Friday said the students were “disembarked from the train and later released with respect”, without elaborating on the reason behind the move.

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All of them are staying at a hotel in Itarsi of their own free will, he added.

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