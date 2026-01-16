Mumbai: Looks like 2026 has begun on a grand note with buzz around celebrity weddings. After Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, another rumoured star couple is now said to be heading towards marriage.

Actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur, who have reportedly been dating for quite some time, are believed to be planning their wedding soon. As per the latest reports, the duo is likely to tie the knot on Valentine’s Day, February 14. It is being said that the alleged wedding will be a private affair, attended only by close family members and friends.

#MrunalThakur and #Dhanush have been in a close relationship and may marry on February 14 in a private ceremony.

The wedding is expected to be low-key, with only close family and friends present. However, both actors are known to keep their personal lives private, and no official… pic.twitter.com/IbdYvQY4r7 — Swaasthi (@swaasthi) January 15, 2026

While neither Dhanush nor Mrunal, or their respective teams, have commented on these reports, the news has grabbed attention, especially as both actors have consistently kept their personal lives away from the spotlight.

The dating rumours around Mrunal Thakur and Dhanush had surfaced a few months ago and quickly became the talk of the town. However, in August 2025, Mrunal had addressed the speculation and clarified that Dhanush was “just a good friend.”

The rumours gained momentum after a video, reportedly from the screening of Son Of Sardaar 2, went viral online. In the clip, Dhanush and Mrunal were seen holding hands and whispering to each other. Fans also noticed Mrunal’s presence at the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, despite not being associated with the project.

Adding to the speculation, Mrunal began following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, with the family members following her back, a move that caught fans’ attention, as very few from the industry follow Dhanush’s family.

For now, fans will have to wait for an official confirmation from the actors.