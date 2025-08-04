Hyderabad: Lately, social media is full of talk about a surprising new pair. Two famous stars have been seen together at parties and events. Their pictures and videos are going viral. Fans are asking, are they just good friends or is something romantic going on?

The Buzz Is About Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur

Yes, the stars everyone is talking about are Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur. The two actors have been spotted together more than once. People first noticed their bond when Dhanush came to Mrunal’s birthday party. A video of them talking closely became very popular online.

Later, Dhanush attended the special screening of Son of Sardaar 2, a film starring Mrunal. The two shared a hug, and fans started to wonder if they were more than just friends. Even though Mrunal is not in Dhanush’s movie Tere Ishk Mein, she is close to Kriti Sanon, who is. This has led fans to think Kriti might have introduced them.

Some fans are excited and say Dhanush and Mrunal look good together. Others feel it’s just a friendly bond or maybe a publicity trick.

Is It Love or Just Friendship?

So far, neither Dhanush nor Mrunal has said anything about the rumors. Dhanush has been single since his divorce from Aishwarya Rajinikanth in 2022. Mrunal has also stayed private about her personal life.