MS Creative School students to represent India at international scout event

Hyderabad: Two young Cub Scouts from MS Creative School — Mohammed Safwan Qureshi and Mohammed Imtiyaz Affan — have been selected to represent India at the 14th National Cuboree, a flagship international scouting event organised by the Sri Lanka Scout Association.

Safwan and Imtiyaz are the only two Cubs from India invited to participate in the three-day event, which will be held from August 15 to 17, 2025 in the historic city of Anuradhapura in Sri Lanka’s North Central Province. The Cuboree will bring together nearly 10,000 Cub Scouts and youth scout leaders from across Sri Lanka and other countries, including delegations from SAARC nations.

The event aims to foster international friendship, cooperation, and personal skill development through a variety of activities such as outdoor games, exhibitions, arena displays, campfires, and cultural exchanges. Participants will also engage in community service and heritage tours.

For Safwan and Imtiyaz, this marks their third major scouting event of the academic year. Their journey began at a local camp held at the Bharat Scouts & Guides State Training Centre in Jeedimetla, Hyderabad, followed by participation in the Diamond Jubilee Jamboree in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, from January 28 to February 3, 2025. The Sri Lanka Cuboree will be their first international scouting exposure.

Expressing excitement over the opportunity, the duo said they were “thrilled” to embark on this adventure, while their parents described the selection as a “rare privilege” for their children to be part of a global scouting platform.

Accompanying them to Sri Lanka will be Dr. Syed Hameed, Academic Director of MS Education Academy. Congratulating the students, Dr. Mauzam Hussain, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, said: “This is a moment of immense pride for us. Safwan and Imtiyaz have consistently demonstrated discipline, dedication, and enthusiasm in Cub Scouting. Their selection to represent India is not only a personal achievement but also a testament to the high-quality scouting activities at MS Creative School.”

MS Education Academy was one of the first in Hyderabad to introduce the Cubs and Bulbuls program under Bharat Scouts & Guides for students of Classes 3 to 5. Implemented at MS Creative School, the initiative focuses on character building, life skills, and social responsibility, aiming to instill qualities such as discipline, self-reliance, teamwork, and a love for nature among young learners.