MS Education Academy rewards 22 teachers with free Umrah

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima|   Published: 6th September 2022 1:57 pm IST
MS Education Academy rewards 22 teachers with free Umrah
MS Education Academy to send 22 teachers on Umrah (Photo: Supplied)

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy announced the names of 22 teachers who will be sent on Umrah on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday at Metro Convention, Aramghar.

This initiative was announced by MS Education Academy Chairman Mohammad Latif Khan at the closing ceremony of its 10-days celebration to tribute teachers, in which teachers were recognized and rewarded for their services.

The names of the teachers for Umrah were selected by drawing lots. They will be going along with their spouse on this pilgrimage.

MS Education Academy

The draw was conducted in which the names of 22 teachers were drawn for the Umrah draw while the names of three non-Muslim teachers were drawn for the International trip to Dubai.

Here are the winners of lucky draw for Umrah/International trip

Staff NameBranch
Arshiya MaryamAkberbagh Girls
Sameera RubeenaAkberbagh Girls
Rubeena YasmeenMallepally Boys
Sabihuddin Mohd AnsariMallepally Boys
Ruquia Sultana Humayun Nagar
Parveen JahanHumayun Nagar
Humaira NazneenCharminar Girls JR
S MD Fazul UddinMasabtank JR
Mohd Idrees MMasabtank JR
Yasmeen BanuSitaphalmandi
Mohd AbdulL Haleem NizamiMalakpet Girls JR
Mohd Janu MiyanMalakpet Boys JR
Rafath BegumCharminar Boys School
Sameera JaweedMuradnagar
Faheem AhmedMalakpet IOE JR
ShaguftaYumna Vihar
Mohammad BilalOld Delhi
Thote Saniya AslamBhiwandi
Ruqia Noor Us ShamsMidhani girls
Faizullah KhanCDRT
Syeda FatimaCharminar boys
Meraj Uddin AhmedMasabtank JR
Singirala Bala RajuCharminar Boys School
Kasturi PadmaMidhani Girls
Jaidev SinghCADD
MS Education Academy Chairman Mohammad Latif Khan announced the names of the teachers. Photo: Suppplied

On this occasion, Muhammad Latif Khan also announced that a teacher would be sent on Haj every year. The winner of the draw for Haj 2023 was Shahida Sultana, Principal of MS Junior College, Masab Tank Branch.

Shahida Sultana, Principal of MS Junior College, Masab Tank Branch. Photo: Screengrab

Along with the Umrah initiative, Teachers’ Welfare Fund created with rupees ten lakhs contribution from the management of MS. The fund would be utilized to help teachers on different occasions such as daughters’ marriages, children’s higher studies or any medical emergency. The fund also covers teachers suffering from serious ailments.

All the 1770 teachers were honoured with gifts, awards and certificates, on the other hand, the senior teachers with more than ten years of experience were felicitated.

The ten-day long program “Nation Builders” organized on August 27 at all MS institutions with a red-carpet welcome for teachers and ended on September 5, on Teacher’s Day.

The objective of this 10-day program was to inspire young teachers and students and create a sense of respect and understanding between teachers and students.

U

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Education and Career updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button