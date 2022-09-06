MS Education Academy rewards 22 teachers with free Umrah

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy announced the names of 22 teachers who will be sent on Umrah on the occasion of Teachers’ Day on Monday at Metro Convention, Aramghar.

This initiative was announced by MS Education Academy Chairman Mohammad Latif Khan at the closing ceremony of its 10-days celebration to tribute teachers, in which teachers were recognized and rewarded for their services.

The names of the teachers for Umrah were selected by drawing lots. They will be going along with their spouse on this pilgrimage.

The draw was conducted in which the names of 22 teachers were drawn for the Umrah draw while the names of three non-Muslim teachers were drawn for the International trip to Dubai.

Here are the winners of lucky draw for Umrah/International trip

Staff Name Branch Arshiya Maryam Akberbagh Girls Sameera Rubeena Akberbagh Girls Rubeena Yasmeen Mallepally Boys Sabihuddin Mohd Ansari Mallepally Boys Ruquia Sultana Humayun Nagar Parveen Jahan Humayun Nagar Humaira Nazneen Charminar Girls JR S MD Fazul Uddin Masabtank JR Mohd Idrees M Masabtank JR Yasmeen Banu Sitaphalmandi Mohd AbdulL Haleem Nizami Malakpet Girls JR Mohd Janu Miyan Malakpet Boys JR Rafath Begum Charminar Boys School Sameera Jaweed Muradnagar Faheem Ahmed Malakpet IOE JR Shagufta Yumna Vihar Mohammad Bilal Old Delhi Thote Saniya Aslam Bhiwandi Ruqia Noor Us Shams Midhani girls Faizullah Khan CDRT Syeda Fatima Charminar boys Meraj Uddin Ahmed Masabtank JR Singirala Bala Raju Charminar Boys School Kasturi Padma Midhani Girls Jaidev Singh CADD

MS Education Academy Chairman Mohammad Latif Khan announced the names of the teachers. Photo: Suppplied

On this occasion, Muhammad Latif Khan also announced that a teacher would be sent on Haj every year. The winner of the draw for Haj 2023 was Shahida Sultana, Principal of MS Junior College, Masab Tank Branch.

Shahida Sultana, Principal of MS Junior College, Masab Tank Branch. Photo: Screengrab

Along with the Umrah initiative, Teachers’ Welfare Fund created with rupees ten lakhs contribution from the management of MS. The fund would be utilized to help teachers on different occasions such as daughters’ marriages, children’s higher studies or any medical emergency. The fund also covers teachers suffering from serious ailments.

All the 1770 teachers were honoured with gifts, awards and certificates, on the other hand, the senior teachers with more than ten years of experience were felicitated.

The ten-day long program “Nation Builders” organized on August 27 at all MS institutions with a red-carpet welcome for teachers and ended on September 5, on Teacher’s Day.

The objective of this 10-day program was to inspire young teachers and students and create a sense of respect and understanding between teachers and students.