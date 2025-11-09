MS Junior College students crack CA Foundation 2025

Two students of MS Junior College, Mirza Hasan Raza and Mohammad Hasnuddin, have successfully cleared the CA Foundation Examination held in September 2025.

With their achievement, the total number of MS students who have cleared the CA Foundation exam this year has reached three. Earlier, Mohammad Zaheer Haider cleared the May 2025 attempt of the same prestigious examination.

Students credited success to dedicated faculty

All three students credited their success to the dedicated faculty, innovative teaching methods, and the enriching academic environment of MS Junior College.

Expressing his feelings on this success, Mohammad Hasnuddin said: “Alhamdulillah! I am deeply grateful to all my teachers at MS. Whatever I have achieved today is because of their guidance and effort. We used to prepare for eight to nine hours daily, and the regular tests and mentoring provided by MS helped immensely. I am also thankful to my friends who motivated me throughout our preparation journey.”

Similarly, Mirza Hasan Raza shared: “Alhamdulillah! I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the faculty of MS Junior College. The teachers guided us thoroughly, explained every topic clearly, conducted regular exams, and provided comprehensive notes that made preparation much easier. I also worked hard, and today’s success is the result of that dedication.”

After clearing the CA Foundation, all three successful MS students are now focused on the next stage – CA Intermediate.

144 MS students have cleared the CA Foundation exam

With its high-quality teaching, personalized guidance, and consistent academic training, the MEC Program at MS Junior College has earned recognition across India. So far, 144 MS students have cleared the CA Foundation exam and have embarked on their journey towards a professional career in Chartered Accountancy.

On this occasion, Mohammed Lateef Memory Khan, Founder & Chairman of MS Education Academy, congratulated the successful students and their parents, saying: “This achievement is a matter of great pride for us. We salute the hard work, determination, and perseverance of these talented students and pray for their continued success in the next stages. I also extend heartfelt congratulations to all the teachers of MS Junior College, whose sincere efforts and dedication have enabled 144 of our students to step into the field of Chartered Accountancy. The mission of MS institutions goes beyond academic success — we aim to nurture honest, competent, and socially responsible chartered accountants who will become true assets to the community and the nation.”