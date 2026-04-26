Sai Pallavi or Rukmini Vasanth? MS Subbulakshmi biopic casting shock

Hyderabad: The buzz around South cinema biopics continues, and the next highly anticipated project is the life story of legendary Carnatic singer and Bharat Ratna awardee, MS Subbulakshmi. Known for her soulful music and global recognition, MS Subbulakshmi left an indelible mark on Indian classical music.

The biopic will be directed by Gautham Tinnanuri, famous for his hit film ‘Jersey’. Rockstar Anirudh will compose the music. Pre-production has already begun, and the team is reportedly preparing extensively to capture the musical journey and personal struggles of MS Subbulakshmi on screen.

Clarifying the Heroine Rumours

Recently, media reports suggested that Sai Pallavi, initially selected to play MS Subbulakshmi, may have been replaced by Kannada actress Rukmini Vasanth. Rumours claimed that Sai Pallavi’s busy schedule with other projects, including the ‘Ramayana‘ franchise, prevented her from committing to the biopic.

However, according to Gulte.com, these reports are baseless. Sai Pallavi is still finalized to play the lead role. The shooting was delayed due to her ongoing projects, but there is no change in the casting.

Sai Pallavi’s Preparation and Anticipation

Fans are excited to see Sai Pallavi bring MS Subbulakshmi’s character to life. Known for her natural acting and expressive performances, she is preparing intensively to portray the legendary singer’s emotional depth and classical persona. The film promises to showcase MS Subbulakshmi’s musical achievements, challenges, and her inspiring life journey.

Expected Shooting and Release

The shooting is expected to start in October this year. With Gautham Tinnanuri’s direction and Sai Pallavi’s performance, the biopic aims to capture the essence of one of India’s most respected musicians. The project is already creating a lot of excitement among audiences and music lovers alike.

This film is set to be a milestone in South cinema, celebrating the life and legacy of MS Subbulakshmi, and fans eagerly await its official announcement and release.