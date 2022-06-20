Multiple people shot in Washington, D.C.

Washington: Multiple people, including a police officer, were shot in downtown Washington, D.C., authorities said.

The Metropolitan Police Department tweeted late Sunday that officers were responding to “the area of 14th and U Street, NW, for a shooting incident”, reports Xinhua news agency

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert Contee will provide a media briefing, the tweet added.

The officer who was shot is reportedly hospitalised in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.