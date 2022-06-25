Mumbai: Activist Teesta Setalvad detained by Guj anti-terrorist team

Indian civil rights activist and journalist Teesta Setalvad who runs the NGO Citizens for Justice and Peace, formed after the 2002 Gujarat riots were detained by the Gujarat anti-terrorist squad, in Mumbai on Saturday.

She was detained and taken to the Santacruz police station.

Teesta is the secretary of Citizens for Justice and Peace who advocates for victims of the Gujarat 2002 riots.

Based on a complaint by police inspector DB Barad, Teesta was booked under sections IPC 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (Using as genuine a forged 1[document or electronic record]), 194 (Giving or fabricating false evidence with intent to procure conviction of capital offence), 211 (False charge of offence made with intent to injure), 218 (Public servant framing incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture), and 120B (Punishment for criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

This development comes hours after the Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an interview with news agency ANI accused her of spreading baseless information about the riots to the police, in the Gujarat riots case.

On June 24, the Supreme Court of India dismissed allegations of a “larger conspiracy” levelled by Zakia Jafri, wife of slain Congress leader Ehsan Jafri, who was brutally killed during the riots.

Zakia had challenged the Special Investigation Team’s (SIT) clean chit to then chief minister and now Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)