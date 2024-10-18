Mumbai: Two MBBS students suspended from hostel for ragging fresher

The accused students, who were allegedly drunk, had asked a fresher to dance, he said.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 18th October 2024 11:17 am IST
Representational image

Mumbai: Two second-year MBBS students of the Grant Government Medical College have been suspended from their hostel for a year after they were allegedly found to be drunk and ragging a junior, an official said on Friday.

The incident took place this week at a hostel on the medical college campus in south Mumbai after classes of the first-year students began, the official said.

The incident was brought to the notice of the medical college’s anti-ragging committee on Thursday, which then decided to suspend the two students from their hostel for a year, he added.

Press Trust of India |   Published: 18th October 2024 11:17 am IST

