Hyderabad’s food lovers now have another exciting restaurant to add to their must-visit list as Shiv Sagar, one of Mumbai’s most popular vegetarian dining chains, has officially opened in Madhapur. Known for its large multi-cuisine menu and comforting vegetarian dishes, the restaurant brings a slice of Mumbai’s famous casual dining culture to the city.

A Mumbai favourite since 1981

Established in Mumbai in 1981, Shiv Sagar has built a loyal fan following over the decades with its affordable family-style meals, fusion flavours and quick-service dining experience. From college students and office-goers to families looking for a relaxed dinner outing, the restaurant has remained a favourite in Bombay for generations.

Spacious interiors and family-friendly vibe

The Hyderabad outlet has been designed with spacious, clutter-free interiors and a modern casual dining atmosphere that feels welcoming for families and groups. The lively ambience and comfortable seating make it ideal for quick meals, evening snacks or long family dinners.

Famous pav bhaji and Mumbai street-style flavours

One of the biggest highlights on the menu is the restaurant’s famous pav bhaji. Served with buttery toasted pav, the bhaji is cooked into a rich, smooth consistency and packed with flavourful spices and the comforting aroma of garam masala.

Another crowd favourite is the tawa pulao, made with vegetables and Mumbai-style spices that give the dish its signature street-food flavour.

Thick mango shakes and unique falooda

Shiv Sagar is also attracting attention for its thick mango shakes and classic falooda varieties. The dry fruit mango shake, loaded generously with nuts and rich ingredients, has already become a talking point among visitors. The restaurant’s falooda stands out for a unique twist: instead of the usual scoop of ice cream, it is topped with fresh dairy cream, giving the drink a thick and indulgent texture while keeping the sweetness balanced.

Indo-Chinese dishes and comfort food favourites

The menu features a mix of North Indian, South Indian and Indo-Chinese-inspired dishes. Fusion creations such as spring dosa and Schezwan dosa, Rajni dosa continue to enjoy popularity among diners who enjoy bold street-style flavours. The restaurant also serves classic comfort dishes like paneer kofta, palak garlic, sandwiches and Mumbai-style pizzas topped generously with Amul and Govardhan cheese.

South Indian classics and quick snacks

For South Indian food lovers, Shiv Sagar has included familiar favourites like idli, dosa, bisibele bath and sambar rice, ensuring there is something comforting for every palate. Snack lovers can also explore dishes such as Chinese Bhel, chilli idli and paneer katsu– crumb-fried paneer sticks served with barbecue sauce.

Another exciting addition to Hyderabad’s food scene

With Hyderabad increasingly becoming home to famous restaurant brands from across India, Shiv Sagar’s arrival adds another exciting chapter to the city’s growing food culture. For those craving Mumbai-style vegetarian comfort food, the new Madhapur outlet may quickly become a favourite hangout spot.

A meal for two with drinks costs around Rs. 800.