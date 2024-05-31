Munawar Faruqui, Mehzabeen Coatwala’s 1st holiday pics go viral

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui and Mehzabeen Coatwala are currently the talk of the town in telly ville. The couple reportedly tied the knot on May 26 in a very intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family. The hush-hush wedding took place at the ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

Now, Munawar and Mehzabeen’s first holiday photos are making waves on social media. On Thursday, Mehzabeen shared a photo on Instagram where fans quickly noticed Munawar’s new black Range Rover in the background. The photo went viral, sparking buzz that the couple is enjoying a serene getaway at a resort in Lonavala. Check out the pictures below.

Do Dil mill rahe Hain Magar

Chupke – chupke ….. 🥳#MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/oBo7Zad16A — Rahul Yadav (@soccer_ego) May 30, 2024

How Did Munawar Faruqui And Mehzabeen Coatwala Meet?

According to a report by Times Now, it was actor Hina Khan who introduced Mehzabeen and Munawar. A source revealed that Hina sent Mehzabeen to an event two months ago, where she met Munawar for the first time. Munawar and Hina Khan are known to be good friends and have even featured in a music video together.

The report states, “Hina Khan introduced Munawar to Mehzabeen. Two months ago, at an event, Hina sent Mehzabeen to Munawar for his makeup. They met for the first time at that event.”

It is also reported that Munawar Faruqui has become a father to a 10-year-old girl after marrying Mehzabeen Coatwala. Munawar’s second wife is a divorcee and has a daughter, while Munawar has a son named Mikael from his first marriage. Recently, pictures of Munawar cutting a cake with Mehzabeen surfaced also online.