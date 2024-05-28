Munawar Faruqui welcomes 2nd child: Meet his daughter Samaira

Mumbai: Munawar Faruqui, one of the most talked-about celebrities right now, has reportedly tied the knot for the second time. Multiple media reports have confirmed that he married a Mumbai-based makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala in a private Nikah ceremony on May 26 at ITC Maratha in Mumbai.

A picture of their wedding banner went viral on social media, sparking much interest and excitement among fans.

For the unversed, Munawar was previously married to a woman named Jasmine, with whom he has a son named Mikael. Mikael currently lives with Munawar after he gained custody of him. Now, Munawar is also a father to a daughter.

Munawar Faruqui’s Second Wife And Step-daughter

According to reports, Mehzabeen, the comedian’s second wife, is a divorcee and has a ten-year-old daughter named Samaira.

There isn’t much information available about Mehzabeen’s first marriage, her first husband, or when she got divorced. However, one of the old posts of Mehzabeen on Instagram indicated that she welcomed her daughter Samaira on December 8, 2013.

In a heartfelt post, she wrote, “You will always be my sunshine my little angel. I’m so grateful to Allah for giving me an incredible child. I am a proud mother thank you for coming into my life & bringing me so much joy & love. My love and adoration for you is endless.”

Check out some glimpes in the video below.