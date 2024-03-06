Murmu inaugurates visitor facilitation centre at ‘Rashtrapati Nilayam’ in Telangana

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday inaugurated the visitor facilitation centre (VFC) virtually at the Rashtrapati Nilayam in Telangana, a step to connect people with the rich heritage of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, the president said various historical attractions at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, including a 120-feet replica of a historic wooden flagpost, a Jai Hind stepwell, a maze garden, a children’s park, and Shiva and Nandi bull sculptures in the rock garden, will give visitors the opportunity to immerse themselves in the cultural richness of the country.

The VFC is another significant step to connect people with the rich heritage of the country, Murmu was quoted as having said in a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The Rashtrapati Nilayam remains open for the general public throughout the year, except during the president’s southern sojourn. Visitors can book their slot online on visit.rashtrapati bhavan.gov.in.

President Murmu expressed confidence that the VFC will further enhance visitors’ experience at the Rashtrapati Nilayam by serving as a one-stop facility for all visitors.

The president said that the goal behind developing these attractions is to nurture a community of young, enthusiastic change-makers who will carry forward the rich legacy of the nation.

She urged youngsters to seize the opportunity to explore and understand the country’s history.

Murmu also asked all to reaffirm their commitment to unity and development of the country while continuing to preserve and celebrate rich heritage.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, State Minister of Transport Ponnam Prabhakar, officials of the President’s Secretariat and the National Informatics Centre (NIC) were among those present on the occasion.