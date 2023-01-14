Muslim man assaulted, stripped to waist, beard pulled in train to UP

A middle-aged Muslim man who was travelling from Delhi to Moradabad on Padmawat Express was stripped to the waist, assaulted with a belt, and asked to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ by a group of right-wing Hindu men.

According to the victim – Asim Hussain – a businessman, a few men boarded the train from Hapur station.

“There was a crowd. Suddenly nearly 8-10 people started disturbing and all of a sudden someone shouted from behind ‘yeh Mulla chor hai’ (he is a thief),” Hussain said while speaking to reporters.

Mulla is a derogatory term often used to address Muslims.

Also Read Service should not be done for profit or reward, says Mohan Bhagwat

“Soon after, I was getting beaten up by a group of people. They pulled my beard and said, ‘yeh sab mulle aise hee hothe hai’ (They are all the same). They then asked me to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’, to which I refused,” said Hussain.

When Hussain did not cater to his assaulters’ demands, he was stripped to the waist, made to lie down, and then mercilessly beaten with a belt.

“They beat me so much that I almost lost consciousness. Then someone from the same crowd took mercy on me and threw me out when the train reached Moradabad station. After that, someone from the station offered me clothes,” said Hussain.

When asked if he knew his assaulters, Hussain replied in denial. He also said that no one from the crowd offered to rescue him.

A video of Hussain’s assault has gone viral.

Soon after, the deputy superintendent of police, Railway, Moradabad, in his official Twitter account said that action has been taken against two people.

“From the information gathered by co-passengers and the viral video, two alleged accused were taken into custody. These two had alighted at Bareli railway junction,” the police officer said.

(The identities of the two men have not been revealed by the police officer. Siasat.com is trying to reach the DSP for more details. The story will be updated with more information.)