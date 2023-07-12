Muslim World League Secretary General praises India’s long history, diversity

New Delhi: Muslim World League (MWL) Secretary General Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday appreciated India’s long history and diversity. He stated that India is a great model of coexistence of various cultures is the way forward for the world, according to the press release issued by Jamia Millia Islamia.

Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa noted that India has a secular constitution despite being a Hindu-majority nation. He called the diversity of India a “great asset” and stressed that it should never be left unutilized. Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) Vice-Chancellor Professor Najma Akhtar attended the talk by Sheikh Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa at India Islamic Cultural Centre (IICC) in Delhi.

Several faculty members along with the Jamia Millia Islamia Vice Chancellor attended the talk as the address was specially organised for intellectuals, academicians, and religious leaders, according to the press release. The talk was followed by an address by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

NSA Doval in his address said that Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa’s message is loud and clear that people should live in peace and harmony if they want to protect the future of humanity, according to the Jamia Millia Islamia press release. He noted that nations might have fought with each other in the future. However, he added, “this is no longer an age of war.”

In his address, Ajit Doval said, “Excellency your deep understanding of Islam, the religions of the world and incessant efforts towards interfaith harmony, courage to persistently lead on the path of reforms has not only contributed to a better understanding of Islam and its contribution to humanity but also prevented extremist and radical ideologies to plague the young mind.”

He further said, “One earth, one family, one future. Either we stay together or we are doomed. In the past, nations may have fought with each other. But this is no longer an age of war. Future battles for the good of humanity will have to respond against hunger and poverty.”

On Monday, India welcomed Muslim World League Secretary General Mohammad Bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa.

On Monday, Haji Syed Salman Chishty, Chishty Foundation Chairman tweeted, “India welcomes leading Saudi Arabia voice of moderation n peace advocacy H.E. Dr Mohammad Abdulkarim Al-Issa @MhmdAlissa SG @MWLOrg n Chairman @The_CRL. The visit shall surely boost, empower voices of faith, reasons n understandings which cherish and celebrate Unity in Diversity.”