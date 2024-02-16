Muslims must not waste votes on Nitish, RJD: Owaisi in Bihar

Kishanganj: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday claimed that he had predicted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to the NDA well ahead of the JD(U) president actually went back to the BJP-led alliance.

Addressing a public meeting here in the state’s Kishanganj district, Owaisi also charged Kumar and his former ally RJD with having been averse to granting Muslims a share in power.

“People here would recall that when I had come here last year I had warned that Nitish Kumar is not to be trusted, that he was not likely to remain in an anti-BJP camp for long and might do another somersault,” said the Hyderabad MP.

Muslims must not waste their votes on Kumar, said Owaisi who is on a three-day tour of Seemanchal region, Bihar’s north-eastern part bordering Nepal and West Bengal which has a high concentration of Muslims.

He said, “Kumar has been accusing us (AIMIM) of being the B-team of the BJP just because we have always held that this man was not to be trusted and Muslims must not waste their votes on him.”

When the RJD weaned away four AIMIM MLAs in 2022, it pleased Nitish Kumar to no end and a few months later, the two parties joined hands, said Owaisi.

“Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav (former Deputy CM and Prasad’s son) seem to have a similar aversion to Muslims getting their share in power. Their government proved that,” alleged Owaisi.

According to a post shared by the party on X, Owaisi is accompanied by Majid Hussain, MLA and the AIMIM’s Bihar in charge, and national spokesperson Aadil Hasan.