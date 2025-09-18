Sometimes, the best way to recharge is to step away from traffic, malls, and screens, and step into nature. Today, explore with Siasat.com a place just a few hours from Hyderabad where the air is fresher, the trees stand tall, and animals roam freely in their natural home. That world is the Eturnagaram Wildlife Sanctuary, the oldest sanctuary in Telangana, spread across the lush banks of the Godavari River in Mulugu district.

Declared a sanctuary way back in 1952, Eturnagaram has long been a safe haven for rare animals and birds. Its mix of dense forests, hills, and perennial streams makes it one of the most scenic and wild weekend getaways from the city.

The Journey from Hyderabad

Eturnagaram is about 250 km from Hyderabad, and the drive takes around five to six hours. The road trip itself is scenic, passing through stretches of countryside and forest.

You can choose to:

Drive by car for more flexibility.

Take a TSRTC bus to Mulugu or Eturunagaram.

Travel by train to Warangal, then hire a cab for the last 110 km.

A one-day trip is possible, but staying overnight allows more time to enjoy the forests at a slower pace.

Entry and Timings

The sanctuary is open from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm. The entry fee is Rs.10 per person (adults) Rs.5 (kids), with additional charges for guides and vehicles.

Inside the Sanctuary

The sanctuary is home to tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild boars, deer, jackals, and the playful giant squirrels. Birdwatchers will find plenty to admire, with more than 200 species recorded here.

The forest is thick with teak, bamboo, and other native trees. Flowing through it is the perennial Dayyam Vagu stream, a favorite spot for visitors.

Jungle safaris are available for deeper exploration.

Trekking trails let you enjoy the forest on foot.

The calm riverbanks and bird calls create a setting that feels far from city life.

Stay and Food

Overnight stays are possible at Forest Guest Houses in Tadvai and Eturunagaram, priced around Rs.1,000–Rs.2,000, with advance booking required. For better comfort and dining, Warangal city has good hotel options. Since food inside the sanctuary is limited, it’s best to carry your own snacks and water.

Best Time to Visit

The sanctuary is open year-round, but the cool months from October to March are best for safaris and wildlife spotting. Summers can be harsh, while monsoon makes the forest greener and alive.

Nearby Attractions

Eturnagaram can be combined with a quick visit to Bogatha Waterfalls, just 70 km away, or the famous Ramappa Temple near Warangal. If you have more time, Laknavaram Lake is another peaceful picnic spot.

A Perfect Escape

With its rich wildlife, lush greenery, and peaceful riverbanks, Eturnagaram offers a refreshing change from Hyderabad’s buzz. Whether you go for a day or a weekend, this historic sanctuary ensures an unforgettable brush with nature.