Myanmar man arrested with foreign currency, tobacco in Mizoram

The accused, identified as U Phyu Maung of Rakhine, was nabbed by the Assam Rifles from Tuipang village.

Published: 20th January 2026 10:23 pm IST
Aizawl: A Myanmar national was arrested with foreign currency notes, smuggled tobacco and foreign cigarettes in south Mizoram’s Siaha district on Tuesday, January 20, an official said.

The accused, identified as U Phyu Maung of Rakhine, was nabbed by the Assam Rifles from Tuipang village, he said.

Acting on a tip-off about currency and tobacco smuggling, the Assam Rifles set up a check post and intercepted a dumper, from which the seizure was made, he added.

The accused, along with the seized items, were handed over to officers of the Tuipang police station for legal proceedings, the official said.

