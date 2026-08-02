Mysuru: 3 workers die in brick kiln accident, owner absconding

Bengaluru: A routine day of work turned tragic in Karnataka’s Mysuru district when three labourers lost their lives after a heap of bricks collapsed at a brick kiln in Boodahalli village of T Narasipura taluk on Saturday, August 1 night.

The victims have been identified as Rajesh (32), Nagaraju (35) and Narayan (40), all daily-wage workers from the same village. Police said they had been employed at the brick kiln for the past two weeks and were removing baked bricks when the accident occurred.

According to investigators, Rajesh and Narayan were working inside the kiln when a large stack of bricks suddenly gave way, burying them under the debris. They died on the spot due to severe injuries.

Also Read Karnataka: Heavy downpour eases water distress

Hearing their cries, Nagaraju rushed to rescue the two. However, another section of the brick stack collapsed, trapping him as well. He was rescued by local residents and shifted to KR Hospital in Mysuru, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Village in mourning

Police said the three workers were close friends who regularly accepted daily-wage work together to support their families. Their deaths have plunged Boodahalli village into mourning.

The bodies have been shifted to the mortuary at KR Hospital for post-mortem examination. Following the incident, the owner of the brick kiln, identified as Siddaraju, is reported to have absconded. Police have launched a search to trace him and are examining whether negligence or violation of labour safety regulations contributed to the accident.

T Narasipura police inspected the accident site, registered a case and initiated an investigation. Officials said all aspects, including workplace safety measures and the circumstances leading to the collapse, are being probed.