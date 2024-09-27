Nadda highlights BJP’s achievements in J&K, slams opposition

Jammu: BJP president J P Nadda asserted on Friday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling NDA have achieved unprecedented success in ensuring the country’s progress, and accused the INDIA opposition bloc of fostering corruption and aiding anti-national forces.

Nadda slammed the Congress, National Conference (NC) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for “consistently doing injustice” with Jammu and “obstructing” its development.

“Modiji, the BJP and the NDA have achieved significant progress for the country, whereas the INDI alliance has fostered corruption and strengthened anti-national forces,” Nadda said at a function here.

“The Congress was responsible for implementing Article 370 (of the Constitution) and delaying the integration of Jammu and Kashmir with India. Now, it aims to release terrorists (from jails), resume talks with Pakistan and eliminate the reservation for SC (Scheduled Caste), ST (Scheduled Tribe) and OBC (Other Backward Classes) communities,” he said

Nadda said before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre, Jammu faced shutdowns for nearly 100 days every year.

“There have been no strikes in the last five years. Instead, the region has experienced stability and development,” he said.

Nadda described the NC-Congress alliance formed for the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls as a “political pact” between two families.

“Neither party has any genuine connection with the people of Jammu. They have always maintained a negative attitude towards the region,” he said.

He also alleged that when the BJP government started granting ST status to the Pahari and Padri communities, the NC and the Congress sought to sow discord among people and divide the society.

“These are the same parties that now pretend to be the saviours of democracy. Only the BJP can and will restore statehood in Jammu and Kashmir under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi,” Nadda said.

“Those who shed crocodile tears, make empty promises and manipulate people’s emotions are now pretending to be the saviours of democracy,” he added.

The BJP leader highlighted several major achievements after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, such as the establishment of premier institutions in Jammu.

“The AIIMS in Jammu is a special gift from Modi. This institution, along with an exceptional library, advanced modular operational theatres and cutting-edge facilities, is benefitting the people of Jammu,” he said.

Nadda said the construction of another All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Awantipora has begun, alongside the establishment of other institutions like the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in the Jammu region.

“Jammu is becoming a hub for educational excellence. The people’s support will be vital for continuing this journey of development under the BJP’s double-engine government,” he said.

Nadda criticised the NC’s manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, saying, “They want to release terrorists from jail, resume cross-border trade and they support talks with Pakistan. Even Pakistan’s defence minister has affirmed that the NC and the Congress represent their interests in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

He further emphasised that only the BJP has worked for regional balance and Jammu’s development, pointing to infrastructure projects like the Delhi-Katra Expressway, Jammu-Poonch Highway, Chenani-Nashri tunnel and the world’s tallest bridge over the Chenab river.

“These projects, initiated by the BJP, are proof of our commitment to the region’s growth. Under previous governments, the work on the Chenab bridge was halted for a decade. Today, it stands as a symbol of pride,” Nadda said.

He also highlighted that under Ayushman Bharat, the health coverage has been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh, benefitting more than 12 crore families. Additionally, the government has introduced a health coverage of Rs 5 lakh for those aged 70 years and above, furthering healthcare accessibility for senior citizens.

Discussing the plight of the historically-marginalised communities, Nadda pointed out that before the BJP came to power, the hill, tribal and Gujjar communities were not given reservation, and the Valmiki community members were restricted to sanitation jobs.

“The BJP’s efforts have ensured justice for these communities and today, members of the ST community are contesting the election from reserved seats for the first time,” he said.

He highlighted the BJP’s success in conducting three-tier elections and extending reservation benefits to OBC communities, while also securing custodial land rights for Pakistani refugees.

“This election marks a first. Representatives from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Kashmiri migrants will participate in this election,” Nadda said.

He accused the Congress and the NC of stalling Jammu’s development. “They have hurt the sentiments of the Jammu region, but the BJP is working to restore that pride and bring Jammu into the mainstream with a long-term vision,” he said.

The BJP chief requested the people of Jammu to support his party in the ongoing election to keep the momentum of progress intact.

“The enthusiasm for the BJP is clear in every constituency and with your support, we will take Jammu to new heights,” Nadda said.