Nadda urges people in MP, Chhattisgarh to vote in large numbers

New Delhi: As voting in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh got underway on Friday, BJP President J.P. Nadda urged the people of both the states to come out and vote in large numbers.

In a post on X in Hindi, Nadda said, “Today, on the great festival of democracy in Madhya Pradesh, I appeal to all the voters, especially the youth, to vote in large numbers and participate in the development journey of the state. Your one vote will provide prosperity to all sections of the society and will lead to the bright future of the state. It will prove decisive in shaping the future.”

आज छत्तीसगढ़ में द्वितीय चरण के विधानसभा चुनाव के अवसर पर समस्त मतदाताओं से अपील करता हूँ कि प्रदेश में शांति व समृद्धि स्थापित करने के लिए अधिक से अधिक संख्या में अपने मताधिकार का उपयोग करें और राज्य को अविरत विकास के मार्ग पर अग्रसर करने वाली सरकार चुनें।



आपका प्रत्येक वोट… — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 17, 2023

Urging the voters of Chhattisgarh to establish peace and prosperity in the state, the BJP National President posted on X and said, “Today, on the occasion of the second phase of Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, I appeal to all the voters to use their franchise in maximum numbers to establish peace and prosperity in the state and elect a government that will take the state on the path of continuous development. . Your every vote will create a bright future for Chhattisgarh.

Voting is taking place on all 230 seats of Madhya Pradesh and in Chhattisgarh, polling is being held on the remaining 70 seats.