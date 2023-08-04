Naga Chaitanya spotted meeting fishermen families in Srikakulam

Hyderabad: Tollywood heartthrob Naga Chaitanya, known for his picky approach to film projects, is set to reunite with director Chandoo Mondeti for their third collaboration, NC 23. Fans have been buzzing about the highly anticipated film, which is being produced by Geetha Arts. The duo recently took an unusual step to prepare for the film by spending time with the fisherman families of Machilipatnam Village in Srikakulam. This one-of-a-kind experience is assisting Naga Chaitanya in getting into the skin of his character, a young man from Andhra Pradesh’s fisherman community.

A Deep Dive into Project Preparation

Naga Chaitanya, who is passionate about authenticity, embraced a grounded approach to his character by immersing himself in the village’s culture and lifestyle. His visits to the fishermen’s families in Machilipatnam Village assisted him in comprehending the nuances of their lives, their body language, and the essence of the village. This hands-on research demonstrates the actor’s dedication and commitment to delivering an outstanding performance.

As Naga Chaitanya and Chandoo Mondeti‘s NC 23 prepare for production, the actor’s unwavering dedication to portraying the essence of the fisherman community in a small Andhra Pradesh town has won hearts. The project promises an engaging and heartfelt story, enhanced by the duo’s commitment to telling a compelling and authentic story. Fans are excited for the film’s release, expecting yet another memorable cinematic experience from this talented duo.