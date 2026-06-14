Nagabandham’s unique promotion has everyone talking

Hyderabad: The makers of Nagabandham have kickstarted promotions for their upcoming mythological fantasy film in a unique and spiritual way. The team recently launched the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra in Hyderabad, drawing attention from devotees, movie lovers and the film industry alike. A majestic idol of Lord Anantha Padmanabha Swamy was unveiled as part of the celebrations, creating a visually stunning and devotional atmosphere.

Faith Meets Cinema

More than just a promotional event, the yatra is designed to celebrate India’s rich spiritual and cultural heritage. The nationwide journey aims to connect people with faith, tradition and timeless values while building excitement for the film. The event reflected the movie’s core themes of mythology, devotion and ancient legends, making it a meaningful start to its promotional campaign.

Directed by Abhishek Nama, Nagabandham promises a grand cinematic experience that blends mythology, culture, spirituality and large-scale storytelling. The film features an impressive cast including Virat Karrna, Nabha Natesh, Rishabh Sawhney, Ishwarya Menon, Mahesh Manjrekar, and Jagapathi Babu.

The makers say the film will take audiences on a thrilling journey filled with mystery, ancient secrets and powerful emotions. With its larger-than-life visuals and mythological backdrop, Nagabandham is being positioned as one of the most ambitious films of the year.

The launch of the Anantha Padmanabha Swamy Ratha Yatra has added a spiritual dimension to the film’s promotions and generated considerable buzz among audiences. As the yatra travels across the country, anticipation for the movie is expected to grow even further.

With a star-studded cast, an intriguing mythological storyline and a grand promotional campaign, Nagabandham is gearing up for a big release. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on July 3, and fans are eager to see how this blend of faith, folklore and fantasy unfolds on the big screen.