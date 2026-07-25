Nagarjuna Akkineni’s son reveals he is not an Indian citizen

Mumbai: Fresh off the blockbuster success of Lenin, Akhil Akkineni is not only celebrating a career-defining moment but also preparing for a major personal milestone. The actor, who has finally found his footing at the box office after years of waiting for a breakthrough, has now made a revelation that has sparked widespread discussion among fans.

During a recent media interaction while promoting the film’s success, Akhil opened up about his citizenship and revealed that he is in the process of giving up his American citizenship.

“I am an American citizen, and I have an American passport, but I’m in the process of giving it up. In a few months, I’ll be completely Indian,” the actor said. Watch the video here.

The statement quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the actor for his decision and expressing admiration for his emotional connection to India.

Akhil Akkineni was born in the United States, which automatically made him an American citizen by birth. However, despite holding a US passport, the actor has spent almost his entire life in India, where he was raised and eventually followed in the footsteps of his father, superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni, by pursuing a career in Telugu cinema.

His decision also aligns with Indian citizenship laws, which do not allow dual citizenship.