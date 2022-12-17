Nagpur cop ends life, depression due to wife’s death in pandemic likely cause

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 17th December 2022 10:18 pm IST
UP: 'Cremate us together', says suicide note of lovers
Suicide (Representative Image)

Nagpur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday as he was apparently depressed due to the untimely death of his wife, an official said.

Santosh Wankhede (44) of Beltarodi police station hanged himself in his house in Raghuji Nagar police quarters at 9:45am, he said.

Also Read
Kota suicides: Police patrol coaching centre areas, issue helpline numbers

“His mother noticed the body and alerted neighbours. No suicide note was found at the spot. His wife had died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wankhede is survived by his mother and seven-year-old son,” the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button