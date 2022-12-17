Nagpur cop ends life, depression due to wife’s death in pandemic likely cause

Nagpur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur in Maharashtra on Saturday as he was apparently depressed due to the untimely death of his wife, an official said.

Santosh Wankhede (44) of Beltarodi police station hanged himself in his house in Raghuji Nagar police quarters at 9:45am, he said.

“His mother noticed the body and alerted neighbours. No suicide note was found at the spot. His wife had died during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wankhede is survived by his mother and seven-year-old son,” the Hudkeshwar police station official said.