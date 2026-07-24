Namma Metro may get costlier again

Bengaluru: Namma Metro passengers could soon be burdened with another fare hike, as the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) is examining a new fare revision formula recommended by the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC). The proposal suggests revising Metro fares by 12% once every three years instead of implementing a 5% increase annually.

The recommendation comes months after BMRCL deferred the annual 5% fare hike that was due in February 2026 following strong public opposition. Although the annual revision was kept on hold, the committee has now reportedly proposed a fresh mechanism aimed at periodic fare revisions.

The issue assumes significance as Metro fares had already witnessed a steep increase in February 2025, when ticket prices were raised by as much as 71%. Following widespread criticism from commuters, BMRCL later rolled back the fares by around 5%. Even after the reduction, many passengers have continued to complain that Namma Metro remains one of the most expensive Metro rail systems in the country.

According to the latest proposal, instead of increasing fares every year, the committee has recommended a cumulative 12% hike every three years. Since the scheduled 5% revision in February 2026 was not implemented, the next revision could take effect in February 2028 if the recommendation is approved.

Regular Metro commuters have expressed concern over the proposed increase, saying it would significantly raise their monthly travel expenses.

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Prafull, a college student who travels daily from Bommasandra to Lalbagh, said the current travel cost itself is becoming difficult to manage. “I spend nearly Rs 1,500 every week on Metro travel. If fares are increased again, my weekly travel expense could go up to around Rs 2,000, which will be a huge burden for students,” he said.

Another commuter, Surekha, opposed any further increase in ticket prices. She pointed out that the present Metro fare ranges from Rs 10 to Rs 90, and a 12% hike could raise the minimum fare to around Rs 13 and the maximum fare to about Rs 105.

“Passengers are already paying high fares. Increasing ticket prices again will only discourage more people from using public transport,” she said.

Commuters have urged BMRCL to explore alternative revenue sources instead of repeatedly increasing fares. Many believe affordable public transport is essential for reducing traffic congestion and encouraging more people to shift from private vehicles to Metro services.

While BMRCL has not yet taken a final decision on the proposal, the possibility of another fare hike has already triggered concern among Bengaluru’s growing Metro ridership. If implemented, the revised fare structure is expected to come into effect during the next scheduled revision cycle.