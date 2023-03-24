Nani charges 22cr, check fees of other Tollywood actors per film

Tollywood boasts of making the most expensive film in India–Baahubali and sor such magnanimous movies, even the actors are paid handsome bucks.

Published: 24th March 2023
Mumbai: Telugu actor Ghanta Naveen Babu aka Nani is one of the popular South actors. From the movie ‘Nenu Local’, Nani rose to fame and his followers increased by double fold. As Telugu cinema has gained popularity all over India in the past few years, it is reported that Nani has hiked his remuneration. The actor will be seen next in ‘Dasara’ and it is reported that he took around Rs 15 crore from the film’s producers. As per the latest buzz, Nani has now hiked his remuneration and will be charging around Rs 22cr from his next project.

Meanwhile, let’s quickly have a look at the remunerations of other Tollywood actors. Scroll down and check how much Allu Arjun, Prabhas, Mahesh Babu and others are charging per movie.

Tollywood Actors And Their Salary Per Movie

1. Prabhas

Fee: Rs 150 crore

2. Allu Arjun

Fee: Rs 80-100  crore

3. Ram Charan

Fee: Rs 90-100 crore

4. Mahesh Babu

Fee: Rs 70-80 crore

5. Jr NTR

Fee: Rs 60-80 crore

6. Chiranjeevi

Fee: Rs 35-40 crores

7. Naga Chaitanya

Fee: Rs 10-12 crore

8. Nagarjuna

Fee: Rs 9-12 crore

9. Nithiin

Fee: Rs 7-8 crore

