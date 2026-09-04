Narsingi, Miyapur emerge hotspots as 185 structures razed in 11 days

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Municipal Corporation (CMC) has demolished 185 unauthorised structures across its jurisdiction between Monday, August 24, and Thursday, September 3, marking a sharp escalation in its enforcement drive against illegal construction.

Narsingi and Miyapur in the western part of the city have emerged as the biggest hotspots, together accounting for nearly 30 percent of the demolitions carried out over the drive’s first 10 days, according to the Times of India. Narsingi alone recorded 28 demolitions in that period, nearly matching the 33 structures razed across the entire Kukatpally zone.

Among CMC’s three zones, Serilingampally recorded the highest number of demolitions with 69, followed by Quthbullapur with 52 and Kukatpally with 33, as of September 2. Officials said the concentration of violations in Narsingi and Miyapur reflects the pace of residential and commercial development in the western and north-western parts of the city.

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Under seven floors, over the limit

Most unauthorised constructions are coming up on plots smaller than 60 square yards, where building permission is limited to stilt-plus-two floors, an official from the town planning wing’s Narsingi circle said. Enforcement teams have found several ongoing constructions exceeding five floors, the official said, citing one instance in which an eight-floor structure coming up on a 75-square-yard plot was demolished. In most cases, teams are cutting slabs of unauthorised floors to prevent construction from continuing.

The intensified drive follows the collapse of a seven-storey unauthorised building under construction at Anjaiah Nagar in Gachibowli, in which two workers were killed. After the incident, CMC commissioner G Srijana directed town planning and enforcement officials to identify and demolish specified categories of unauthorised structures while they are still under construction.

Officials are identifying violations through field inspections, citizen complaints, Prajavani petitions and MyGHMC complaints. The corporation is prioritising buildings on plots under 75 square yards that exceed seven metres in height, while structures on larger plots built without permission also face demolition regardless of height.

CMC has directed officials to carry out daily identification, inspection and enforcement, and to maintain records of demolitions, with field teams asked to keep watch for fresh violations.