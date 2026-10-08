Nation bids adieu to Nana Patekar with full state honours

Pune: Thousands of people bid adieu to veteran actor Nana Patekar late on Thursday night as his mortal remains were consigned to flames at his farmhouse in Donje village in Pune district.

The last rites of the 75-year-old actor, who essayed many memorable roles on the silver screen, were performed with full state honours amid the chants of “Nana Amar Rahe” (Long Live Nana).

According to his aides, Patekar had said that he would like to be cremated at his farmhouse.

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis paid tributes to the actor at the Pune International Airport upon the arrival of the mortal remains from Goa.

Patekar’s son Malhar lit the pyre.

VIDEO | Pune: Actor Nana Patekar’s last rites performed with full state honours at his his farmhouse in Donje village.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/VUhta52wyq — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 8, 2026

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Union Ministers Ramdas Athawale and Murlidhar Mohol, state ministers Chandrakant Patil, Uday Samant and Madhuri Misal, Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, NAAM Foundation co-founder and actor Makarand Anaspure, FDA commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, actor Jackie Shroff, Sajid, filmmakers Anil Sharma, Sajid Nadiadwala and several personalities from Bollywood, politics, sports and social arena were present.

Patekar, known for earthy performances across diverse films such as “Krantiveer” and “Khamoshi: The Musical”, died at his Goa home in the early hours of Thursday. He is suspected to have suffered a heart attack, doctors said.