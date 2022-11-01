Nawabs Saif Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan holiday in Maldives

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and Taimur giving us father-son goals as they spend quality time in the Maldives.

Saif took time out from his busy schedule and went on a vacation with his son while his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently in London for the shooting of Hansal Mehta’s next directorial with Jeh.

The pictures of father-son duo Saif Ali Khan and Taimur have been doing the rounds on the internet from their Maldives trip.

Saif and Taimur were seen enjoying a pizza-making session and chilling on the patio in the picture-perfect Maldives! From snorkelling in clear waters to spending quality time amidst nature, reading, cycling and just enjoying each other’s company, the endearing images are a reminder of the importance of striking that perfect work-life balance.

In the recent picture, Taimur was seen trying his hands on the guitar.

In another picture, Saif was seen posing in a white shirt and red shorts. He completed the beachy look, with white sports shoes and black shades.

Earlier, a video of Taimur pulling his father’s pants down at Mumbai airport went viral.

“Taimur stop pulling my pants down,” Saif was heard telling this to Taimur, making paps laugh.

The particular video has also left netizens in splits.

Kareena and Saif tied the knot in October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The couple was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Speaking of Saif’s upcoming projects, he will be seen portraying Ravan in Om Raut’s ‘Adipurush’, which will be out in January 2023. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in the lead roles. It is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana.