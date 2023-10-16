Nawaz Sharif to unveil recovery plan for Pakistan at gathering on October 21

Lahore: Pakistan’s self-exiled former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the cash-strapped country out of the economic mess during his gathering here in the capital of Punjab province on October 21, a media report said on Monday.

The Lahore district administration on Sunday allowed the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party to hold a gathering at the Minar-e-Pakistan after the former ruling party sought permission in a bid to whip up support for its supreme leader’s return later this week, Dawn news reported.

Speaking to workers at a party convention in Mustafabad, PML-N Vice President Hamza Shehbaz said Pakistan will “restart its journey towards progress and prosperity” with the return of the PML-N supreme leader later this week.

“In his address at Minar-e-Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif will give a road map to pull the country out of the economic mess,” Hamza Shehbaz, the nephew of Nawaz Sharif, said.

He said the PML-N and its allies saved the country while risking their political capital.

Had there been no agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Pakistan would have gone bankrupt, Hamza said, adding that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government led by its chief Imran Khan brought the country to the verge of default.

Hamza, the son of former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, said while the politics of the PML-N revolved around development, jailed former prime minister Khan-led PTI indulged in politics of hate.

He referred to the May 9 incidents to back his point.

PML-N leader Malik Ahmed, who was a former aide to ex-premier Shehbaz Sharif, said October 21 would not be “an ordinary day in fact this would be the day when the country would start its journey towards glory and prosperity”.

The PML-N is all set to hold the mass public meeting not only to welcome Nawaz Sharif but also to give a befitting reply to the PTI that used the venue to show its massive popularity among the masses, the report said.

In response to the request for holding a public meeting at Minar-e-Pakistan and the submission of an affidavit by PML-N leader Bilal Yasin to take full responsibility for the public gathering in case of any untoward incident, the deputy commissioner’s office issued a no objection certificate (NOC) to the party.

The organisers have been instructed to ensure stage security, security of ladies’ and gents’ enclosures, emergency exits, measures for avoiding/ controlling stampedes and adequate parking through the hiring of private security and volunteers.

“Security near and around the pandal (arena) shall be the responsibility of the organisers,” said the NOC.

The NOC further said objectionable and offensive slogans shall be prohibited.

On the other hand, there has been no decision regarding a request by the PTI for a public rally in the provincial capital, the report said.

PTI Central Punjab’s additional general secretary told Dawn that the civil administration was fiercely following and arresting party leaders, workers and supporters as the crackdown on the PTI continues while the party chairman Khan languishes in jail.