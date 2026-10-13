Nayanthara to join politics? Buzz grows over possible 2031 debut

Hyderabad: Could Tamil cinema’s Lady Superstar be preparing for a role beyond the big screen? Nayanthara’s name has entered the political rumour mill, with speculation linking her to a possible debut ahead of the 2031 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The chatter comes amid wider interest in film personalities entering politics following Vijay’s political foray with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. However, Nayanthara has made no official announcement about joining politics, and the reports remain speculative.

This is not the first time the actress has faced such speculation. Her visit to the Swamithoppu temple in Kanyakumari during the shooting of Mookuthi Amman in 2019 also prompted discussions about a political future. Those reports, however, did not establish any political ambitions.

As the latest rumours gathered attention, her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, addressed the subject at a recent event. “Right now, Nayanthara is enjoying motherhood. Our entire focus is on our children,” he said, adding that the couple finds satisfaction in family life and their careers.

His response outlined their current priorities without making a definitive statement about a future political entry. For now, Nayanthara’s rumoured move remains unconfirmed.