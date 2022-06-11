Nayanthara’s gift for Vignesh is worth Rs 20cr, can you guess?

Hyderabad: South’s most adorable couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan finally took the plunge on June 9 in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram, Chennai and the internet cannot stop raving over them.

From the dreamy wedding decor to their flamboyant wedding attires and from the wedding venue to the invitation cards, the couple has proved to be trend-setters, and rightfully so. The entire event screamed opulence and grandeur with several A-listers like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajnikanth, Boney Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, and SJ Suryah in attendance.

Well, while we are still reeling from the awe-striking moments of the wedding, another adorable piece of news about the couple has come forward.

The couple is known for the grand gestures they do for each other and how could they stay behind on their big day. According to a report in News18, Nayanthara has bought a bungalow for her husband Vignesh as a wedding gift. But wait, there’s more! The bungalow is worth a whopping Rs. 20 crore.

Furthermore, she left no stone unturned to impress her new in-laws and apparently gifted 30 pieces of sovereign gold jewelry to Vignesh’s sister Aishwarya.

Well, Vignesh didn’t hold back either and reportedly bought all the gold Nayanthara wore during the wedding ceremony which was worth Rs 2.5 to 3 crore. Apart from this, Vignesh also gifted Nayanthara a diamond ring worth Rs 5 crore.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are surely couple goals, aren’t they?

For the unversed, the couple had met on the set of the 2015 film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan and fell in love. Their love has blossomed into a beautiful love story since then.