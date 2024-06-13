NDA govt will fall in a year; INDIA bloc may pose as alternative: Sanjay Singh

Noida: Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Thursday claimed that the coalition government at the Centre will not be able to run beyond a year and the INDIA bloc will present itself as an alternative whenever there is an opportunity.

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that if any of the NDA allies puts up its candidate for the post of Speaker in the Lok Sabha then INDIA bloc parties may consider extending support to them.

The AAP leader, who was in Noida for a meeting of the party’s Uttar Pradesh unit, also slammed the BJP over the jailing of the opposition leader.

“Today you have put our chief Arvind Kejriwal in jail, Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Hemant Soren in jail. I too was in jail for six months. Sanjay Rawat, Anil Dshmukh etc are in jail. The BJP will break down its ally parties. You want to do politics by suppressing the opposition, the people of this country will not tolerate this,” Singh said.

The AAP leader said the way the BJP gave “token ministries” to allies, was “a clear indication that the BJP will break its allies and this coalition government will not run beyond one year.”

“We have seen one NDA government fall down in 13 days, another in 13 months and now this third government of Narendra Modi will not be able to complete one year.

“We are monitoring the political activities and whenever there is an opportunity for an alternative government, the current government, the dictatorial government, will be removed,” Singh told reporters.

He said the AAP has appealed to TDP and other NDA partners that if the BJP does not appoint their leader as Speaker, the INDIA bloc parties “will consider extending support to them.”

“This is my personal opinion that if the Speaker belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party then there will be three major losses. First, it will shatter the Constitution.

“Second, we have seen for the first time that 150 MPs were suspended and sent out of the parliament for the first time in history … The third point is that small parties which have two or three MPs will be broken down. Parties like RLD, JDS, TDP, JDU,” he claimed.

“I’m not saying all this without any substance. I am a member of Rajya Sabha and the BJP has broken four TDP members there. This was done when the TDP was not a member of the NDA. The TDP must remember the BJP’s history,” he added.

Singh alleged that the BJP also indulged in political manipulations to form its government in Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra. “This is what they do.”

The executive meeting here was attended by all eight Uttar Pradesh units of the party.

“In the coming days, we have to expand the party in Uttar Pradesh and that is what we discussed here today. We will have a conference for party workers in Lucknow on July 14,” Singh said.