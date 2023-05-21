NE to get its Vande Bharat express soon, says official

According to a senior railway officer, the first Vande Bharat express of this region will run from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station to Guwahati on six days a week.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2023 9:08 pm IST
IANS

Guwahati: The trial run of the maiden Vande Bharat express for the northeastern region was successfully completed on Sunday, officials said.

According to a senior railway officer, the first Vande Bharat express of this region will run from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) station to Guwahati on six days a week.

“It started its trial run on Sunday at 6.15 a.m. from NJP station and successfully completed its journey to the Guwahati station,” the officer added.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Puri-Howrah Vande Bharat Express stranded as tree falls on train

As per the sources, the Vande Bharat express will start its inaugural run between Guwahati and New Jalpaiguri on May 25.

The semi high-speed train will complete the 410-kilometre distance between Guwahati and NJP in 6 hours. Currently the Rajdhani Express, the fastest train on this route, takes 8 hours to traverse this distance.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st May 2023 9:08 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button