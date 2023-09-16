Nearly 100 girl students fall sick after consuming mid-day meal in Bihar school

The incident was reported from Mathurapur girl's middle school.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th September 2023 7:27 pm IST
Photo: IANS

Patna: Around 100 students fell sick after consuming mid-day meal at a girls’ school in Bihar’s Samastipur district on Saturday.

The incident was reported from Mathurapur girl’s middle school.

The students, after consuming the mid-day meal, complained of vomiting and stomach ache. They were immediately admitted to a government hospital, from where some of them were referred to the Samastipur Sadar Hospital for further treatment.

MS Education Academy

The parents of the students suspect that the mid-day meal contained salphas.

Also Read
Nipah outbreak: Kerala HC asks govt to issue guidelines for Sabarimala pilgrimage

The Health Department is currently monitoring the conditions of students while the district Education Officer of Samastipur initiated an inquiry into the matter.

“Around 100 girl students were brought to the hospital after complaining of vomiting and stomach ache. They have consumed mid-day meals in school. Their conditions are stable and improving at the moment. They fell sick after consuming poisonous food,” said P.D. Sharma, a doctor at Samastipur Sadar Hospital. 

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 16th September 2023 7:27 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button