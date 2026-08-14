NEET paper leak: Delhi court allows CBI plea for further probe

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday, August 14, allowed the CBI’s plea seeking further investigation in the NEET paper leak case.

The agency’s prosecutor told the court that fresh digital evidence has emerged and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) reports have revealed some crucial aspects, necessitating a deeper look into the case.

The prosecutor said the CBI needs to investigate the involvement of individuals not yet listed as accused and asserted that the 13 accused have no locus standi to oppose the application.

Special Judge Ajay Gupta permitted the agency to conduct a further probe.

Counsel for some accused had opposed the plea.

CBI says has ‘overwhelmingly incriminating material’

The court had taken cognisance of the CBI’s charge sheet on August 12, saying there is “overwhelming incriminating material” to prima facie suggest that the 13 accused, including subject experts PV Kulkarni (Chemistry), Manisha Sanjay Havaldar (Physics), and Manisha Gurunath Mandhare (Biology), formed a syndicate to leak and circulate the question paper for illegal monetary gain.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate), or NEET-UG, is conducted by the NTA for medical aspirants. On May 12, the NTA cancelled the NEET-UG held on May 3 for admissions in medical courses amid allegations of a paper leak. A re-examination was conducted on June 21.

Dharmendra Pradhan later resigned as education minister over the paper leak row following the protests.