NEET-PG: SC notice to Centre on plea seeking disclosure of questions

The petitioners said the current system does not allow candidates to independently check whether their answers have been correctly evaluated.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:
Supreme Court
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday, October 15, sought a response from the Centre on a plea seeking transparency in the answer key and response disclosure process for NEET-PG 2026.

A bench comprising Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices to the Union of India, the National Medical Commission and others while tagging the petition with pending pleas.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by the Democratic Medical Association and others seeking access to the actual questions and answer options shown to each candidate during the exam, along with their recorded responses and the correct answers.

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The petitioners said the current system does not allow candidates to independently check whether their answers have been correctly evaluated.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 was conducted on August 30, with a supplementary re-exam held on September 5 for candidates who were affected by a technical disruption at a Jaipur centre.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published: |   Updated:

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