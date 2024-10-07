Nehru Zoo Park in Hyderabad ranks among top 3 zoos in India

Hyderabad: The zoo park in Hyderabad ranks among the top three in the country, particularly recognized for its successful breeding programs of endangered species like Asiatic lions, Royal Bengal tigers, white tigers, and the one-horned rhinoceros.

The Nehru Zoological Park has adopted modern technologies, including online ticket booking, a mobile app, and active engagement on social media, said director (FAC) of zoo parks, Dr Hiremath. He was addressing a gathering during the 61st formation day celebrations of Nehru Zoological Park on Sunday, October 6.

Dr Hiremath further emphasized that the commitment of the staff plays a critical role in ensuring the health and well-being of the animals at the Hyderabad zoo park.

Furthermore, the managing trustee of Gland Pharmaceutical Limited in Bolaram Capt. Raghuraman handed over a cheque for Rs 25 lakh to Dr Hiremath for the construction of a 20,000-litre reverse osmosis water unit at the zoo park in Hyderabad.

Last year, the company donated a road train to the facility.

On October 2, the department of language and culture, government of Telangana, in collaboration with the Nehru Zoo Park, inaugurated the ‘Cloud Photography Exhibition’ as part of the 70th wildlife week celebrations.

The exhibition, which runs from October 2 to October 8, showcases stunning cloud images that resemble animals, including lions, apes, and elephants, captured by award-winning cloud photographer Younus Farhaan.

The exhibition at Hyderabad zoo park is open from 10 am to 5 pm and is attracting large crowds, especially children, who are fascinated by artistic representations of animals in cloud formations. The event offers visitors a unique experience to view nature’s creativity through a blend of wildlife and the ever-changing beauty of the sky.