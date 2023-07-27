Net worth of all Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Pooja is richest

With only 9 contestants remaining in the intense race to claim the coveted title of BB OTT 2, the show is edging closer to its thrilling conclusion

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 3:29 pm IST
Net worth of all Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Pooja is richest
Bigg Boss OTT 2 Aashika Bhatia, Abhishek Malhan and Pooja Bhatt (Instagram)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is creating a lot buzz among audience as the show slowly sails towards finale. The grand of the Salman Khan-hosted show is likely to place in the second week of August. However, an official date from the makers is still awaited.

BookMyMBBS

With only 9 contestants remaining in the intense race to claim the coveted title of BB OTT 2, the show is edging closer to its thrilling conclusion. As the finale approaches, fans are eager to dig deeper into the lives of the contestants, and one aspect that has caught their attention is the net worth of these individuals.

Net Worth Of Top Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

1. Abhishek Malhan — Rs 2 crores

MS Education Academy

2. Pooja Bhatt — Rs 47 crores

Pooja Bhatt cleans bathrooms in Bigg Boss OTT 2, here's what she said about it

3. Avinash Sachdev — Rs 20 crores

4. Manish Rani — Rs 1 crores

5. Jiya Shankar — Rs 2 to 3 crores

6. Jad Hadid — Rs 10 crores

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Know how much Jad Hadid is charging per day

7. Aashika Bhatia — Rs 14 crores

8. Elvish Yadav — Rs 2 to 3 crores

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav's net worth and monthly income

There is no proper information available about Bebika Dhurve’s net worth.

Who is your favourite contestant in Bigg Boss OTT 2? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 27th July 2023 3:29 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button