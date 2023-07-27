Net worth of all Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants: Pooja is richest

Mumbai: Bigg Boss OTT 2 is creating a lot buzz among audience as the show slowly sails towards finale. The grand of the Salman Khan-hosted show is likely to place in the second week of August. However, an official date from the makers is still awaited.

With only 9 contestants remaining in the intense race to claim the coveted title of BB OTT 2, the show is edging closer to its thrilling conclusion. As the finale approaches, fans are eager to dig deeper into the lives of the contestants, and one aspect that has caught their attention is the net worth of these individuals.

Net Worth Of Top Bigg Boss OTT 2 Contestants

1. Abhishek Malhan — Rs 2 crores

2. Pooja Bhatt — Rs 47 crores

3. Avinash Sachdev — Rs 20 crores

4. Manish Rani — Rs 1 crores

5. Jiya Shankar — Rs 2 to 3 crores

6. Jad Hadid — Rs 10 crores

7. Aashika Bhatia — Rs 14 crores

8. Elvish Yadav — Rs 2 to 3 crores

There is no proper information available about Bebika Dhurve’s net worth.

