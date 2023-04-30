Netanyahu likely to visit India by end of 2023: Envoy

Gilon further said that both Israel and India have "good commercial relations, which have grown 40-fold in 30 years".

New Delhi: Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may visit India by the end of this year, the country’s envoy Naor Gilon said on Sunday.

“We can expect the Prime Minister of Israel to visit India by the end of this year… India and Israel have wonderful ties in all fields, it is based on people to people element,” the Ambassador said.

Both the countries are also observing 30 years of diplomatic relations this year.

