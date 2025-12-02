Hyderabad: For many viewers, F.R.I.E.N.D.S and How I Met Your Mother are not just sitcoms. They are warm memories, familiar laughter, and comforting evenings. These shows have been the background to countless dinners, late nights, heartbreaks, and celebrations. They brought people together with their humor, heart, and unforgettable characters.

And now, the beloved classics are preparing to leave Netflix, leaving fans across the world feeling nostalgic, emotional, and worried about losing their everyday comfort watch. The news has come like a sudden reminder that even the stories we hold close sometimes move away, and all we can do is enjoy them once more before they go.

Two Beloved Sitcoms to Exit Netflix

Netflix has confirmed that F.R.I.E.N.D.S and The Big Bang Theory will be removed on December 30. How I Met Your Mother is also expected to follow, creating a wave of disappointment among loyal fans. These shows have been among the most streamed sitcoms due to their relatable stories, iconic characters, and endless rewatch value.

F.R.I.E.N.D.S, starring Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer, aired from 1994 to 2004 and became a cultural phenomenon. The series has won several awards, including six Primetime Emmy Awards. Even two decades after its finale, it continues to have a massive fanbase in India.

The Big Bang Theory, created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady, ran from 2007 to 2019 and earned 10 Primetime Emmy Awards. Fans admire the chemistry between Jim Parsons, Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg, Kunal Nayyar, and Mayim Bialik.

Where to Watch Now

F.R.I.E.N.D.S and The Big Bang Theory are currently available on Prime Video. You can also buy episodes on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, the Sky Store, and Rakuten TV.