Netizens praise auto driver’s education-first choice for daughter

A Bengaluru-based woman has highlighted how her father prioritised her education over marriage despite working as an auto-rickshaw driver for more than three decades.

The story was shared in an Instagram reel by Growing with Artha, in which the woman said her father has been driving an auto-rickshaw for over 35 years and still drops her at the bus stop in his vehicle whenever she leaves for Bengaluru.

She said her education, from nursery through graduation, was made possible by her father’s hard work and sacrifices. While many families knew they were saving money for their daughters’ weddings, her father chose instead to invest in the education of his daughters.

“The greatest gift he gave me was not education, but independence,” she said.

The woman added that her father always encouraged her and her sister and never made them feel there were things they could not do simply because they were daughters.

She also shared that she and her sister started a farm during the COVID-19 pandemic as a gift for their parents.

According to the woman, her parents also encouraged her not to compromise on her career after becoming a mother. She said her mother travels to Bengaluru every week to help care for her granddaughter.

The reel drew widespread appreciation on social media, with many users praising the father’s belief in his daughters and his decision to prioritise their education.

“This is what a real man looks like. Respect and love for this great gentleman,” one user commented.

“He is a king who raised two queens,” wrote another.

“His discipline has ensured both daughters’ success. God bless him with a long life,” a third user said.

Another user commented, “Be proud to have such a good father.”

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The woman said her father encouraged the two sisters and did not make them feel they couldn’t do certain things because they were daughters. She also said that she and her sister set up a farm during the COVID pandemic as a gift for their parents.

The woman said that her parents asked her not to compromise on her job after having a baby. Her mother travels to Bengaluru every week to take care of her granddaughter.

Social media reaction

Reacting to the reel, most Instagram users praised the father for believing in his daughters and prioritising their education.

One user said, “This is what a real man looks like. Respect and love for this great gentleman”. The second user said, “He is a king who raised two queens.” “His discipline has ensured both daughters’ success. God bless him with long life,” said a third.

A fourth user said, “Be proud to have such a good father”