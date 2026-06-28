Auto driver refuses fare from boy who helped school girl

An act of kindness has gone viral on social media after an auto driver waived the fare for a boy who paid the fare for his sister’s schoolmate.

In a video shared on social media, the auto driver asks the boy if both the girls were his sisters. In response, the boy replied that he had helped the other girl because she was running late for school.

The driver also said that the moment reminded him of his childhood when he used to ask strangers for lifts.

He felt happy to see the children happy and said that seeing children happy was more significant than the fare.

A boy dropped his sister and another girl at school in an auto-rickshaw. He was paying the driver.



AUTO DRIVER: Are they both your sisters?



BOY: No, only one is my sister. The other girl couldn’t find an auto, so I asked her to come with us.



DRIVER: Then it’s okay. You don’t… pic.twitter.com/u3592zjrbH — Lakshay Mehta (@lakshaymehta08) June 25, 2026

Social media reactions

Most social media users lauded the gestures from the boy and the auto driver. On X user said, “He’s so young and is already a gentleman. I wish all grownup men could be like him”.

A second user said, “Giving gifts, helping or loving, these have now become both giving and receiving goals, which is why seeing them feels good and bad. Anyway, I wish this person a lot of love and the fruits of his action”

“Faith in humanity restored” said a third; “Good gesture, god bless both. Very rare to see from Auto driver,” said the fourth.