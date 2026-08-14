Never saw him as Gauahar’s Husband: Kushal Tandon on Zaid Darbar

Mumbai: The cigarette joke that dragged Gauahar Khan’s name into the Alliance drama has finally received a clarification from Kushal Tandon. The actor says viewers read too much into his casual exchange with Zaid Darbar and insists there was no hidden dig at his former girlfriend.

During the show, Zaid asked Kushal for a cigarette, prompting the latter to joke, “Tujhe meri cheezein pasand aati hain.” As Kushal and Gauahar had previously dated, the remark quickly raised eyebrows, with many social media users interpreting it as a reference to her.

Kushal has now dismissed the speculation, calling the exchange nothing more than friendly banter.

“It was just boys’ talk. I would smoke a cigarette, and he would want my cigarette. Whenever I was drinking coffee, he would want my coffee too. It was just a joke and part of the bond we shared,” he said, adding that people blew the moment out of proportion.

However, another part of Kushal’s clarification is now grabbing attention. The actor said he did not look at Zaid merely as Gauahar’s husband while filming the show.

“I even forgot that he is Gauahar’s husband. For me, he is simply a guy I met for the first time on the show, and I gelled with him. Our friendship will last a long time,” Kushal added.

His statement comes days after Zaid revealed that he had confronted Kushal privately over the remark. Zaid claimed that Kushal understood his concern, apologised and expressed respect for his family.

Despite the controversy outside, Kushal and Zaid developed an unexpectedly comfortable bond inside Alliance. Even Gauahar praised their maturity after a clip of Kushal kissing Zaid on the cheek went viral.

What viewers expected to become the show’s most awkward equation instead turned into an unlikely friendship. But with Gauahar’s name attached, even a cigarette and coffee joke proved enough to set social media on fire.