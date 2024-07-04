Never seen Rohit so emotional in 15 years like he was after final: Kohli

Mumbai: He had never seen “an emotional” Rohit Sharma in their decade and a half old association till the Indian captain hugged him with welled up eyes after the T20 World Cup triumph, Virat Kohli revealed to a packed Wankhede audience during the team’s felicitation ceremony here on Thursday.

“This is the first time in 15 years that I have seen Rohit show so much emotion. When we were climbing those steps (at Kensington Oval) he was crying and I was crying,” Kohli said during the ceremony after a memorable open bus victory parade.

On this very ground, a 21-year-old Kohli had said that it was only fair to carry the maestro Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders after he carried the burden of Indian cricket for 21 years.

Now at 35, standing on the same hallowed turf, Kohli, who announced his retirement from the shortest format after the trophy was sealed last week, “hoped” that he and his skipper had done well enough to carry the burden for 15 years and bring the ‘Cup’ home.

“I hope we (Rohit and I) have carried the burden and no better to bring it (trophy) back here (Wankhede),” said Kohli, who knew during the innings break of the final that this was his last game.

“Halfway through the game I knew it it was time and let the next generation take over,”added Kohli, sharing a sentiment that he had voiced after the final as well.

As the youngest member of the class of 2011, he had seen Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Yuvraj Singh teary-eyed, soaked in emotion and perhaps, he never understood where was it all pent up. But now he does.

“I couldn’t connect with the emotions of the senior players who cried that night but now I do,” said Indian cricket team’s current elder statesman.

On a lighter note, when the programme emcee Gaurav Kapoor asked “I am thinking of signing a petition to declare Jasprit Bumrah as a national treasure. Will you sign it?”

“I will sign it right now,” pat came the reply from the legend.

“Bumrah is a once in a generation player and so glad he plays for us,” Kohli said.

For Jasprit Bumrah, to witness such frenzy was once in a lifetime experience.

“This ground is really special. Came here as a kid and what I saw today I have never seen something like this.

“Seeing my son, I was emotional and I didn’t have words. Told my wife that I wanted to see my son (see me playing).”

The sentiment was echoed by outgoing coach Rahul Dravid.

“I am going to miss this love. What I saw on streets tonight, I won’ forget it,” he said in a hoarse voice, having lost it while screaming in excitement through the parade.