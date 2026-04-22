New girl in Vijay Varma’s life? Meet Aaliya Qureshi

Hyderabad: Bollywood actor Vijay Varma, who is enjoying the success of his Amazon Prime show Matka King, has once again grabbed headlines, this time for his personal life. On Tuesday, the actor was spotted outside Japanese restaurant Mizu in Mumbai with actress Aaliyah Qureishi, who is popularly known as ‘Jhalli’ on Instagram.

Casual Outing Captured on Camera

Vijay and Aaliyah were seen dressed in casual outfits, laughing and chatting inside the car. The actors did not try to avoid the paparazzi but quickly got into their vehicle. Videos and pictures from the outing went viral, sparking curiosity about the mystery girl in Vijay’s life.

Who is Aaliyah Qureishi?

Aaliyah Qureishi is an actress, singer, and songwriter. She made her Bollywood debut in Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, where she played Janvi, a member of SRK’s gang. Aaliyah has also appeared in popular OTT shows like Bandish Bandits 2, where she plays Ananya, and Netflix’s Eternally Confused and Eager for Love. She recently acted in Nadaaniyan alongside Khushi Kapoor and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Aaliyah is active on Instagram, where she shares updates about her professional and personal life with over 138K followers.

Vijay Varma’s Personal Life

Vijay Varma was previously in a relationship with South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia. The couple reportedly parted ways amicably in 2025, after dating for almost two years. During their relationship, they were spotted at events, movie screenings, and public outings, and both openly expressed their feelings for each other.

Facing Online Negativity

During the promotions of Matka King, Vijay opened up about online negativity. He mentioned that the fast-changing world and social media culture have made it difficult to keep up. He expressed concern about excessive, personal, and fabricated comments, noting that people being targeted often receive more criticism than support.

Work Front

Vijay Varma continues to shine on the work front. He is receiving praise for his performance in Matka King and has upcoming projects like the Netflix series Family Business with Anil Kapoor and Dahaad Season 2 starring Sonakshi Sinha.